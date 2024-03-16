When they discovered the stray dog, some bad people wanted to chain her up to sell for profit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
March 16, 2024
We received messages from people about helping a stray dog with a serious skin disease
They said he had been wandering around the area for days, he didn't look well
Passersby shun him because of his ugly appearance and miserable face
Every time he saw a stranger, he shyly backed away and hid in a corner
When we arrived, we tried to approach him but he ran away and hid in a tight corner
He had very serious dermatitis, it was completely recognizable with the naked eye
He had scabies and fungi all over his body, the hair on his body and head was almost completely bare, his body was covered with many wounds.
I was deeply saddened to see his dire condition. It took us a long time to reach him
After we got him into the car, we immediately went to the hospital without any delay
