Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 5-6, 2023





▪️Israeli forces continue to strike the enclave and advance deep into the Gaza urban area. Israel Defense Forces units are actively fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.





▪️In the northwest, IDF forces have almost completely encircled the small town of Beit Lahiya. On the western flank, fighting continues near Kamal Adwan Hospital, and on the eastern flank, near Shadia Abu Ghazaleh School.





▪️To the south, Israeli units managed to cut deep into Gaza City from the eastern Al-Judaydah neighborhood. In case of a further advance northward, the Israelis will be able to divide the northern Gaza Strip into several more parts.





▪️Palestinian forces are also being active, attacking IDF positions in the Al-Zaytoun and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods. Despite all attempts, Hamas militants are unable to hold off the Israeli forces' advance.





▪️In the south of the enclave, IDF troops made significant gains in the south of the enclave, advancing towards Khan Younis. They managed to advance along the Salah al-Din highway and reached the suburb of Bani Suheila in a short time.





▪️In the West Bank, clashes between the Arab population and Israeli security forces continue on a regular basis. During raids, Israeli security forces often resorted to the use of firearms against individuals suspected of having links to Hamas.





▪️On the Israeli-Lebanese border, the IDF and Hezbollah continue to exchange strikes on a regular basis. At the same time, the Israelis have increased their use of drones to reconnoiter areas far from the border, including Beirut