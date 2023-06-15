Investigating Alien Interrogation & Autopsy Videos: Interview with Jon Stewart

In the mid-1990s, a number of videos began circulating showing dramatic scenes of small Gray aliens being interrogated or dissected by military authorities. In 1997, Jon Stewart became deeply interested in an alien interview video released by a mysterious insider called Victor. Around 2018, Stewart began an intensive five-year investigation of the Victor Alien Interview, which he has just completed and submitted to the office of Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee, who has been outspoken in his belief that extraterrestrial life is the most likely explanation for the UAP/UFO phenomenon.





In his second Exopolitics Today interview, Stewart discusses why he decided to deliver the results of his investigation to Congressman Burchett and why he feels confident that the US Congress will seriously investigate his claims of the alien interview taking place at a little-known S-2 facility at Area 51. Stewart claims that his investigation was able to identify two senior Defense Department personnel that were present at the interview, General Colin Powell and Rear Admiral Edward Sheafer. Stewart further discusses three other famous videos of Gray aliens that have been circulating for decades. These are the Alien Autopsy video released by Ray Santilli in 1995, the Skinny Bob Video that appeared in 2011, and the Alien Interrogation video that went viral in 2016 with over 7.5 million views.





Jon Stewart can be contacted at: [email protected]