FEDS Caught In J6 Pipe Bomb Cover-Up: FBI Official Tells Congress Geofence Data Is LOST

Stew Peters Show





June 30, 2023





The American government constantly lies to the people.

Revolver’s Darren Beattie joins Stew to detail the J6 pipe bomb story.

Recently, FBI agent Steven D’Antuono testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

D’Antuono is already notable, because he was involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid, the sham Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping entrapment plot, and the investigation into the January 6 pipe bombs.

D’Antuono told Congress that the geofencing data of the pipe bomb planter was corrupted and the cell phone provider could not recover it.

Suspected federal agent Ray Epps who encouraged J6 protestors to go into the capitol, has retained a lawyer who works for democrat hatchet man David Brock.

The FBI is deliberately withholding footage of the pipe bomber planting the bomb.

Additionally, someone tampered with the DNC’s surveillance footage, decreasing the frame rate and making the video blurry.

The footage is vastly worse than surveillance footage at a run down gas station.

It is very strange that FBI official Steven D’Antuono is voluntarily cooperating with Congress considering he was involved in so many Deep State operations and frame jobs.

It’s likely he is coming forward to avoid being the patsy or fall guy when the Deep State is finally brought to justice.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x8lhe-feds-caught-in-j6-pipe-bomb-cover-up-fbi-official-tells-congress-geofence-d.html