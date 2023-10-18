BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel has Released footage of the Aftermath of an Explosion at a Gaza Hospital, Claiming that Craters from Aircraft Dropped Bombs are not Visible
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 10/18/2023

Israel has released footage of the aftermath of an explosion at a Gaza hospital, claiming that craters from aircraft-dropped bombs are not visible.

The IDF reiterated its stance that a failed Islamic Jihad missile launch was the cause of the explosion.

-

Adding from Cynthia... Hamas has none of the weaponry or artillery that could do this. I've watched so many videos of Hamas trying to just shoot tanks with RPG and not successful every time. Weak attempts so I don't post them, but they are doing what they can to stand for their human rights to survive this genocide by Israel, in Palestine. I did read that Israel said they hit a parking lot, so that too. I hope the majority of people are not so stupid to ever believe Israel.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy