BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UKRAINIAN POSITIONS TAKING A HAMMERING NEAR LOKNYA!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
133 views • 4 months ago

Aerial drone filming Ukrainian positions heavily hammered near #Loknya after being quickly and thoroughly attacked by Russian forces, after previously Ukrainian units managed to recapture the northern part of the village! Russian military channels released the video on April 23, 2025, showing the tense situation now turning quiet in the last minutes, as a result of artillery fire targeting the positions of Kiev troops, who trying to attack there. The military reported that in the hours before the ceasefire on Easter Eve, two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, consisting of about thirty people, attempted to attack Russian positions. Ukrainian forces achieved a symbolic success, leading the groups to advance 1 kilometer towards Loknya, but it was short-lived. There are now no Ukrainians visible there, as in objective control.

Loknya, located near Sumy-Kursk highway, the main route used by Ukraine to enter Russian territory. However, Russian forces quickly responded to the positional battle, competing for control of the strategic position, and have clearly succeeded once again. Here, there are two possibilities after both sides compete, the Russian army pursued the Ukrainian group that ran back to Sumy, but most likely about thirty Kiev soldiers were killed by artillery fire, the Russian god of war. Ukrainian troops had no choice in attempting the risky offensive and were trapped in a vulnerable position north of Loknya, suffering heavy losses of soldiers. While the Russian artillery was ready to wait for the enemy's movement, meaning the Russian assault force was not there, when the ammunition is fired, which completely pounded the enemy personnel positions.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
oblast sumyloknyasumy-kursk highway
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy