Brain Bridge - HEAD TRANSPLANT - This is Now A Real Thing - Detailed Explanation
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
128 views • 12 months ago

I swiped this from the original YT video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szXbuUlUhQ4

This is what a rep from Brain Bridge has to say about this video...

"Today I’m thrilled to announce BrainBridge, the world’s first concept for a head transplant system, which integrates advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to execute complete head and face transplantation procedures. This state-of-the-art system offers new hope to patients suffering from untreatable conditions such as stage-4 cancer, paralysis, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's."

Official website: https://brainbridge.tech/

Follow me everywhere: https://muse.io/hashemalghaili


Dyann Bridges is a writer, voiceover performer and coach


Celebrate Vintage Sensuality with us:


https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com


https://thebodyhouse.biz


Contact Dyann Bridges at: [email protected]


Have a very sensual day






Keywords
scienceresearchtechnologyneuralinkbrain deadbrain bridgeheadtransplantbrainbridge neurosciencebrain transplant
