Brain Bridge - HEAD TRANSPLANT - This is Now A Real Thing - Detailed Explanation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I swiped this from the original YT video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szXbuUlUhQ4
This is what a rep from Brain Bridge has to say about this video...
"Today I’m thrilled to announce BrainBridge, the world’s first concept for a head transplant system, which integrates advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to execute complete head and face transplantation procedures. This state-of-the-art system offers new hope to patients suffering from untreatable conditions such as stage-4 cancer, paralysis, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's."
Official website: https://brainbridge.tech/
Follow me everywhere: https://muse.io/hashemalghaili
------------------------
Dyann Bridges is a writer, voiceover performer and coach
Celebrate Vintage Sensuality with us:
https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com
Contact Dyann Bridges at: [email protected]
Have a very sensual day