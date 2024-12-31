Voting for the Lesser of Two Evils

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2024 Miketz torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Should Christians Vote? Does Our Vote Matter? Is the System Rigged? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tevY-JtKzgc&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=71
Abortion and the Bible - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D08M02FjYGY&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=29
The Plagues of Egypt: Multiple Religions vs. the One True God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWrknbtY0-E&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=89
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 41:8, 14-16, 25, 33-41, 46-49
Daniel 1:1-7, 18-20; 3:28-30
Donations: paypal.me/hthrun
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun
USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun
Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun
Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun