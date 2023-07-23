Gold: Busting The Myths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Objections To Gold As A Monetary Standard: 6 Myths
* Not enough gold to support finance and commerce.
* Gold supply does not grow fast enough to support growth.
* Gold has no yield.
* Gold caused the Great Depression and financial panics/crashes.
* Gold has no “intrinsic value”.
* John Maynard Keynes called gold a “barbarous relic”.
None Of The Arguments Against Gold Stand Up
* Five of those points are false.
* One of them is true, but it’s supposed to be true.
The full webcast is linked below.
James G. Rickards | As Good As Gold Australia Conference (Adelaide, South Australia; November 2017)