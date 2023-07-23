BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gold: Busting The Myths
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
184 views • 07/23/2023

Objections To Gold As A Monetary Standard: 6 Myths

* Not enough gold to support finance and commerce.

* Gold supply does not grow fast enough to support growth.

* Gold has no yield.

* Gold caused the Great Depression and financial panics/crashes.

* Gold has no “intrinsic value”.

* John Maynard Keynes called gold a “barbarous relic”.


None Of The Arguments Against Gold Stand Up

* Five of those points are false.

* One of them is true, but it’s supposed to be true.


The full webcast is linked below.


James G. Rickards | As Good As Gold Australia Conference (Adelaide, South Australia; November 2017)

https://youtu.be/y8s-1Ir9vbI

Keywords
libertyfiat currencygoldeconomicstyrannymonetary systemusurymythbanksteryieldreal moneycentral bankfinancial crashjim rickardsintrinsic valuegold standardgreat depressionsound moneybanking cartelbarbarous relicjames rickardsprecious metalmonetary standardfinancial panic
