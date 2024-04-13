TAP Campfire Chat: Advancing Political Truth and Opposing Big Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We'll discuss what was covered by Edward Curtin, author of "Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies," at Tuesday's November 14th Forum: "Advancing Political Truth and Opposing Big Lies: Building a Truth Movement that Can Make a Difference! Find out what our community of activists is doing. Audience participation is encouraged!