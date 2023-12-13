‘Rebellious’ Republicans Oppose FISA 702 Reauthorization Over Privacy Concerns

Congress is working to reauthorize FISA 702 without a single reform after by jamming it in the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). But a few Republican senators are pushing back on it hard over concerns that without reform, the intelligence agencies will continue abusing FISA and capturing Americans’ electronic communications.
