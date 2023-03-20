BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fauci's Door-to-Door COVID "Vaccine" Hesitancy Efforts Shot Down by D.C. Residents
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1295 views • 03/20/2023
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸


A video published online for a forthcoming PBS documentary about former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci shows the Doctor arguing with a Washington, D.C., man about vaccines and their efficacy.

Woman: "I heard that [the shot] doesn't cure it, and it doesn't stop you from getting it."Man: "It’s about inciting fear ... You all attack people with fear."

Here's what to post as a notice on your property for if Fauci or some other depopulator comes knocking on your door trying to pimp the so called "COVID Vaccines"... "Attention do not knock on this door to talk about the "vaccine". You are trespassing on my private property, and if you do not leave after reading this notice, criminal charges will be filed. Asking about the vaccination status of anyone on this property will be met with civil litigation against both the agency you represent, and you as an individual. NOW GET OFF MY PROPERTY."

Related Article: Fauci and DC Mayor Confronted by Man as They Go Door-to-Door Promoting COVID Vaccine - https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-and-dc-mayor-confronted-by-man-as-they-go-door-to-door-promoting-covid-vaccine_5136506.html 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️ 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac  

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC 

YouTube - www.youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel 

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
healthvaccinesfearvaccinecontrolmedicinetyrannywashington dcfaucianthony faucihealth and medicinevaccine hesitancycovid-19coviddr faucifaucis door-to-door covid vaccine hesitancy efforts shot down by dc residentsdc residents
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy