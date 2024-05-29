Children who get NO vaccines are healthier, five studies show, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Five [5] studies now show” that “children who take no vaccines” are “healthier than the kids who take the vaccines.” says Peter McCullough, MD.
Peter McCullough, MD speaking at Calvary Chapel, Chattanooga, Tennessee on 17 May 2024 in his "Art of War" series, titled "Who is Winning the War of Information".
The full 1:44 hour lecture is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MnF0TzNNFSam/
