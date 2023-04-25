BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John Birch Society Member Rabbi Bovit Talks About the Blueprint for Our Lives
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 04/25/2023

John Birch Society member Rabbi Menashe Bovit talks about his appreciation for the founding of the United States, something his father, a holocaust survivor, gave him. He also describes his political journey, which began 45 years ago when he was protesting the Vietnam War, and his pursuit of truth. He warns that the U.S. Government is engaging in unconstitutional actions at home and abroad, and that evil is trying to take over the culture by destroying our ability to discern truth from fiction. He posits that the Bible and Constitution together are the proper blueprint for how we live our lives and enjoy the blessings of liberty.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
constitutionjudaismamericanismjudeo-christianamerican heritage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy