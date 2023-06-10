Introducing Lelantus Spark, Firo's new privacy protocol

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We talked a bit about our upcoming privacy protocol Lelantus Spark that is the successor of Lelantus v1/v2 and how it further adds privacy and new features!
We interview the people behind the work Aram Jivanyan from Firo's research team and Aaron Feickert from Cypher Stack who is on a full time contract with Firo.
0:00 Introduction
0:50 Differences between Lelantus V1 vs Lelantus Spark
3:25 Stealth addressing
7:38 Multisig
12:30 What is a viewing key the importance
19:44 Current status of Lelantus Spark
22:50 Similarities of Lelantus Spark and previous versions
27:44 Advantages of Lelantus Spark
36:12 Lelantus Spark implementation
45:43 Ways to impliment mandatory privacy
53:12 Final thoughts
Find out more:
Website: https://firo.org
Forum: https://forum.firo.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y