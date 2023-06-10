BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Introducing Lelantus Spark, Firo's new privacy protocol
06/10/2023

We talked a bit about our upcoming privacy protocol Lelantus Spark that is the successor of Lelantus v1/v2 and how it further adds privacy and new features!

We interview the people behind the work Aram Jivanyan from Firo's research team and Aaron Feickert from Cypher Stack who is on a full time contract with Firo.

0:00 Introduction

0:50 Differences between Lelantus V1 vs Lelantus Spark

3:25 Stealth addressing

7:38 Multisig

12:30 What is a viewing key the importance

19:44 Current status of Lelantus Spark

22:50 Similarities of Lelantus Spark and previous versions

27:44 Advantages of Lelantus Spark

36:12 Lelantus Spark implementation

45:43 Ways to impliment mandatory privacy

53:12 Final thoughts


Find out more:

Website: https://firo.org

Forum: https://forum.firo.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y



Keywords
privacyfinancial privacyblockchain technologyprivacy coinfirolelantus
