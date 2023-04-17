Leslie Kenny - How To Reverse Gray Hair Naturally!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get access to the full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
In this show I talk with Leslie Kenny from Oxford Healthspan and Oxford Longevity Project all about gray hair, oxidation, spermadine and antiaging. Is it possible to restore dark hair and reverse gray hair naturally? What if we allowed the mitochondria to product 4th phase water instead of h2o2 which bleaches our hair?
Perhaps reversing gray hair is possible without toxic hair dyes!
Coupon code for Spermadine: EHR10
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spermidine
Follow Leslie on Social:
https://www.instagram.com/oxfordlongevityproject/
https://www.instagram.com/oxfordhealthspan/
https://www.youtube.com/@LesliesNewPrime
-----------
Listen on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-leslie-kenny-the-connection-between-gray/id577009557?i=1000609241128
Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3QiaUYfLixuhrWWJgui2OC
Show Page:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/768
Episode Sponsors:
Patreon Health Protocols
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Promolife Ozone Generators (Code: EHR10)
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all-products/products/copy-of-ozone-steam-sauna-pro-package-w-o3elite-dual
Relax FAR Infrared Sauna
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98
Methylene Blue - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifebludmb
Colostrum - Use code INFINITE
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/colostrum
Support Our Work:
Get My Patreon Health Protocols
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Visit our Store
https://www.biochargeme.com/
Support us on Amazon
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon
My Amazon Recommended Products
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore
Donate on Paypal
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal
Favorite Supps:
Mitolfe - Use code EHR15 to save 15%!
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness
Life Blud - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud
Subscribe & Listen:
iTunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
Spotify
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify
Stitcher
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher
iHeart Radio
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio
Follow Us:
Newsletter
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter
Youtube
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube
Alternative Platforms:
In case they wipe us out above, you can find us below!
Telegram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram
Brighteon - My Favorite
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon
Bitchute
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute
Odysee
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee
Rumble
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble
Gab
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/gab
Health Disclaimer:
For informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not medical advice and should not be construed as such. No mineral, vitamin, nutrient, treatment or anything listed or linked to below (other than drugs) can cure or alter physiology in any way. Always seek the advice of a licensed healthcare professional before starting any diet, treatment, supplement or protocol. The information below is not meant to treat, or cure any disease. The creator of this document assumes no risk for the consumption of any products contained in this document or from associated websites.