Leslie Kenny - How To Reverse Gray Hair Naturally!
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
269 views • 04/17/2023

Get access to the full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon


In this show I talk with Leslie Kenny from Oxford Healthspan and Oxford Longevity Project all about gray hair, oxidation, spermadine and antiaging. Is it possible to restore dark hair and reverse gray hair naturally? What if we allowed the mitochondria to product 4th phase water instead of h2o2 which bleaches our hair?


Perhaps reversing gray hair is possible without toxic hair dyes!


Coupon code for Spermadine: EHR10

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spermidine


Follow Leslie on Social:

https://www.instagram.com/oxfordlongevityproject/

https://www.instagram.com/oxfordhealthspan/

https://www.youtube.com/@LesliesNewPrime


Listen on iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-leslie-kenny-the-connection-between-gray/id577009557?i=1000609241128


Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3QiaUYfLixuhrWWJgui2OC


Show Page:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/768


Keywords
hydrogen peroxideantiagingoxidationgray hairleslie kennyspermadinesperminewhite hairoxford health span
