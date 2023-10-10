© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what the consequences of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip look like. As the IDF ground operation approaches, the number of raids will only increase in order to destroy any objects that impede the advance of ground units.
It’s not hard to imagine what the Palestinian enclave will look like after the escalation ends. Especially considering that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will turn every house into a firing point.