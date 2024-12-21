BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palestine Conflict Chronicles Highlights of the Week from 14-20 December 2024⚡️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week December 14 – 20, 2024

▪️Israeli forces continued to conduct operations in the northern Gaza Strip, including in Jabalia. Ground operations were supported by armored vehicles and air strikes, with Palestinians consistently reporting civilian deaths.

▪️The clashes took place once again in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital, where a large number of refugees are still present. This, however, does not prevent the Israelis from hitting their intended targets regardless of the collateral damage.

▪️The situation remains stable in the Netzarim Corridor. The Israelis maintain a presence in the vicinity of the former Highway 10. The corridor cutting the enclave in two is well fortified and apparently cannot be breached by Palestinians.

▪️Meanwhile, the IDF continues to conduct strikes on both sides of the corridor, as well as improving fortifications. Palestinians frequently report explosions in the vicinity of Zeitoun and Nuseirat neighborhoods caused by engineering work.

▪️From time to time, local Palestinian resistance groups report mortar and rocket attacks on Netzarim. For obvious reasons, however, they have not been able to inflict much damage on the Israelis.

▪️In the southern part of the enclave, several airstrikes targeted refugee settlements in Khan Younis and al-Mawasi. The latter remains formally a Security Zone, which does not prevent the IDF from regularly targeting it.

▪️Israeli forces also continue to conduct active operations in the area of the Philadelphi Corridor. Despite sporadic Palestinian shelling, engineering work continues unabated here, as in Netzarim.

▪️Police operations in the autonomous region of the West Bank also continue unabated, with arrests taking place on a daily basis. Occasionally, dozens of local residents are detained and beaten at one time.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
