Israel terrorist PM Threatened By Turkish Minister? Erdogan Aide's 'You'll Die' Warning Amid Hamas War

As Israel steps up its attacks on the Gaza Strip in its assault on Hamas fighters, a Turkish minister reportedly said to Benjamin Netanyahu that one day he would be shot and killed. Turkey's deputy education minister reportedly made the comment in a reply to Netanyahu's post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.