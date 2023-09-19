Ole Dammegard Deep Dives On the Maui "Fires"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Jaco interviews Ole Dammegard on the Maui "Fires". If this was a DEW attack, where did these attacks come from? Who is responsible for this crime? Can we rule out China? The Globalist Cabal? What was the motivation? Where are the missing children?
The Deep State's DEW Attacks On Humanity
