UPDATE Fox News CHANGES Satanic Temple donation matching

July 24, 2023





On Friday, Glenn and Blaze Media brought the exclusive that Fox News corporate had a program that matched donations to "charities" like Planned Parenthood, the SPLC, and The Satanic Temple. Blaze Media also asked Fox why it would match donations to "charities" that hate Fox News and go against their audience's values. As of Monday morning, Fox has yet to respond. But Glenn reports that, according to a source, Fox has silently backtracked on its decision to match donations to the Satanic Temple. "This is incredible how far Fox has fallen," Glenn says.





