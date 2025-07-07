BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Seven Hills Ripple Effect
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 2 months ago

(Released 7 July 2013) In Bible times, the walls of Jericho came tumbling down when Joshua, upon God’s command walked around the city walls seven times with shofars at the ready. In a modern-day equivalent, in the presence of JAH, similar ram’s horn exercises have been recently enacted out at the Hill of Tara in Ireland, the city of Sheffield in England, the town of Dunblane in Scotland, and the square-mile of Westminster in London. At stake and featured in this film is shocking truth about The Ark of The Covenant, the Stone of Destiny, Sovereignty and Jurisdiction, the walls of silence over corruption at home and abroad, and just for good measure, the identity of the Second Coming of Christ.

This video is now featured in an article/letter published 7 July 2025, concerning my Gibraltar Court case at Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/statement-of-displeasure

Keywords
prophecyfalse-flagwarningsgovernment-corruption7-july-london-bombingswalls-of-jericho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy