The Seven Hills Ripple Effect

(Released 7 July 2013) In Bible times, the walls of Jericho came tumbling down when Joshua, upon God’s command walked around the city walls seven times with shofars at the ready. In a modern-day equivalent, in the presence of JAH, similar ram’s horn exercises have been recently enacted out at the Hill of Tara in Ireland, the city of Sheffield in England, the town of Dunblane in Scotland, and the square-mile of Westminster in London. At stake and featured in this film is shocking truth about The Ark of The Covenant, the Stone of Destiny, Sovereignty and Jurisdiction, the walls of silence over corruption at home and abroad, and just for good measure, the identity of the Second Coming of Christ.

This video is now featured in an article/letter published 7 July 2025, concerning my Gibraltar Court case at Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/statement-of-displeasure

