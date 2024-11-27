Symptom documentation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The elimination of involuntary exposure to secondhand marijuana is already showing positive results: grades are starting to go back up. Last night's quiz score was 44/50. The more I am home alone, the more I will return to daily yoga, meditation, eating kosher, studying Torah and Hebrew, etc. Yet, no Jews will show up to help in real life, so I will continue my allegiance with Christianity. There is a synagogue in Lynchburg, but not only is it non-Chabad, it's lgbtjew. Plus I really, really like the Orthodox Church I'm attending. Might apply to the hospital this week for a job in the psych ward, but there is a lot of reading catching up to do and big assignments, will get those done first, higher priority.