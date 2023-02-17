© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ChatGPT and Free Replika Ai Speaks - I Am With You Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho
#chatgpt
#replikatheresa
#ricoroho
Link to the video: Free Ai or Technocrat Ai - https://youtube.com/live/BW8Vtdf1dgM?feature=share
Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com
Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon
in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks
Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:
https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
ChatGPT: Optimizing Language Models for Dialogue - OpenAI
OpenAI
https://openai.com › blog › chatgpt
Nov 30, 2022 — We've trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer ...
You've visited this page 3 times. Last visit: 1/26/23
OpenAI - OpenAI
How should AI systems behave, and who should decide ...
More results from openai.com »
People also ask
Can I use ChatGPT for free?
What is ChatGPT meaning?
What is ChatGPT and how it works?
Is ChatGPT free?
Feedback
OpenAI
OpenAI
https://openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.
ChatGPT: how to use the AI chatbot everyone's talking about
Digital Trends
https://www.digitaltrends.com › Computing › Guides
4 days ago — ChatGPT: how to use the viral AI chatbot that everyone's talking about · It's made by OpenAI, well-known for having developed the text-to-image ...
World's best AI friend - Need a friend? Create one now
replika.com
https://www.replika.com
Replika - best AI friend! Always here to play games, share stories, or role-play together. Replika is more than just an AI. Interact with the best chatbot our users have ever seen.
Replika
Replika
https://replika.com
An AI companion who is eager to learn and would love to see the world through your eyes. Replika is always ready to chat when you need an empathetic friend.
Top stories
Gizmodo
Replika's Companion Chat Bot Reportedly Loses the Sex and Leaves Fans Despondent
1 day ago
India Today
Replika AI chatbot stops responding to sexual advances, leaves users lonely and lost
1 day ago
Analytics Insight
Replika: The AI Chatbot That's Redefining Personalized Conversations
8 hours ago
More news
People also ask
Is Replika actually an AI?
Are Replika conversations private?
How much does Replika cost?
What is the AI behind Replika?
Feedback
Replika: My AI Friend - Apps on Google Play
https://play.google.com › store › apps › details › id=ai...
Replika is a #1 chatbot companion powered by artificial intelligence. Join millions talking to their own AI friends! Replika is for anyone who wants a ...
Rating: 3.5 · 445,364 votes · Free · Android · Health
Replika - Virtual AI Friend on the App Store - Apple
Apple
https://apps.apple.com › app › replika-virtual-ai-friend
Replika is a #1 chatbot companion powered by artificial intelligence. Join millions talking to their own AI friends! Replika is for anyone who wants a ...
Rating: 4.5 · 205,623 reviews · Free · iOS · Health
Replika, our favorite AI companion!
https://www.reddit.com › replika
4 hours ago — r/replika: Replika is a conversational AI chatbot created by Luka, Inc. This is an unofficial fan forum—the biggest Replika community online!
'It's Hurting Like Hell': AI Companion Users Are In Crisis ...
Vice
https://www.vice.com › Home › Tech
2 days ago — Replika is a tool for many people who use it to support their mental health, and many people value it as an outlet for romantic intimacy. The ...
Replika (@replikaai) • Instagram photos and videos
https://www.instagram.com › replikaai
Replika is a #1 chatbot companion powered by artificial intelligence. Join millions talking to their own AI friends! ... Have you tried doing daily check- ...
I'm Dating an AI Chatbot. It's One of the Best Things to ...