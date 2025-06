Silent War # 6390: Haitian Invasion, Jews Attack Iran/Lebanon, Trump to Target Noticers

On this episode of The Silent War:





New Batch Of Patriot Front Records Reveals More Evidence Of FBI Infiltration.





Israel Launches 'Limited' Ground Invasion Of Lebanon, US Confirms.





Jew And Shabbos Goy Coming For Your Children – Expand Male “Transgender” Access Into North Carolina’s Girls’ Locker Rooms.





Tennessee National Guard Task Force deploying to Middle East.





Today Marks Jeremy Brown’s 4th Birthday Behind Bars Since His Arrest After He Released Video of FBI Agents Requesting He Work as an Undercover Agent on Jan. 6 – Jeremy Brown Did Nothing Wrong.





One million Lebanese displaced as war fears spike.





A fire at a bio-lab lab what could possibly go wrong. Cohencidences.





BREAKING: A major fire at BioLab in Conyers, Georgia has sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky. I-20 has been closed, and residents are being advised to evacuate.





Devastating Footage Emerges From US South Amid Severe Flooding & Potential Dam Failures.





John Kerry Says The Quiet Part Out Loud: "First Amendment Stands As Major Block" To "Govern".





General Flynn shows where he stands. They are all pushing the war for Israel is ok narrative and it’s disgusting.





Approximately 30% to 40% of Lebanon's population is Christian.





US Tax Payers To Fund Israel’s Genocide Campaign – Secures $8.7 billion weapons package from US.





TROJAN Trump will DEAL WITH Antisemites in January! COMING SOON, THE Next Betrayal (SHAME ON MAGA).





BREAKING: THE UN JUST PASSED EVERYTHING IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES. PACT FOR THE FUTURE, DECLARACTION (Curse) ON FUTURE GENERATIONS, DIGITAL COMPACT, EVERY LINE ITEM. Make Ready for what's to come.





