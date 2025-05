Silent War # 6387: The West is Being Taken Down. Palestine Vax2Death (Open sores) Kidnapped Busses!!

15% Off - Magnesium Threonate, TimeStop, Collagen Complex, and Dark to Light.

On this episode of The Silent War:





Jews Torture White Prisoners, Rape Arabs - Ukrainian troops filmed torturing Russian soldier.





Tranny-Festo - Newspaper Releases Full Copy Of Nashville Trans Shooter’s ‘Manifesto’.





Leftist Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Calls Migrant Gang Takeover of Apartments ‘Imagination’ — Even as Video and Mayor Confirm Shocking Reality.





16-Times Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Killing 64-Year-Old Colorado Man Faces Max ONE YEAR in Prison After Democrat DA Seeks Lenient Sentence.





“Really Scary”- Migrants Caught Attempting to Board School Buses Filled with Children in Southern California, Terrifying Parents.





Vaccinations And Bombings – Israel Agrees To Phased Pauses In Gaza Fighting To Allow Polio Vaccination....(POISONING)





Immediately after, massive skin disease outbreak of open sores (monkey pox could be blamed next) in Gazan Children!





You're next! - New York City Department of Health is Spraying Pesticides on Streets to Prevent West Nile Virus, Warns Residents to Stay Inside.





Extremely Bright Fireball Lights Up Appalachia and Disappears Over North Carolina.

Starlink Agrees To Comply With Brazil's Orders To Block X.





https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/