Silent War # 6378: Election JEWFLU, BANK RUNS, STOCKPILE FOOD, DO NOT COMPLY, IT'S NEARLY TIME!

On this episode of The Silent War:

BREAKING: NATO now planning to get US troops to the front-line to fight RUSSIA..





WW3 WATCH: Kremlin Warns U.S. of ‘Fatal Consequences’ as Biden Greenlights Missile Strikes on Russian Mainland.





Assault Trannies – Another Transgender Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Neighbor.





Trump says that Israel needs to “finish the job” in Gaza and expresses concern that people have forgotten about October 7th, equating them to Holocaust deniers. Trump then complains that Israel has lost its influence in Congress, and pledges to restore it if elected.





Now That Someone Has Dropped Dead, Fear Of H5N2 Is Already Starting To Ripple All Over The Globe.





THE CRYING GAME! ALEX JONES SELLING INFO WARS TO PAY OFF SANDY FAMILIES IS COMPLETELY FAKE!





Baalbusters get triggered and boots me for offering evidences of Bible...





Boxer Ryan Garcia ARRESTED in Los Angeles on Felony Vandalism Charges – After Predicting His Arrest in June 3 Months Ago.





New Texas GOP Platform Calls For Secession Vote, Resistance To Federal Infringements.





Laughing, smirking Bionca Ellis faces judge on charges in 3-year-old boy's stabbing death outside Giant Eagle: $5M bond.





Right-Wing Tsunami: Conservatives Ascendant In Euro Parliament Vote, Le Pen Crushes Macron; Germany’s SPD Suffers Record Rout.





Oklahoma enacts law targeting World Health Organization, United Nations mandates.





Goodbye Idaho Potatoes: Idaho Farmers Issue Stark Warning About Nationwide Consequences After State Government Issues Order to Shut Off Their Water Supply: “Farms and banks will fail!”





BANK RUNS: 517,000,000,000 unrealized losses hitting US banking system, 63 lenders are facing insolvency.





CarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15% OFF

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/NEMOS

Coupon Code: NEMOS

(Coupon code good for one time use)





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/category/news/documentaries/





https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/