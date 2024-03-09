VIDAR LIGARD | Deep Dive: 20 Principles of Biblical Economic Freedom to Completely Change your Life and Set YOU Free! | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









Vidar Ligard has trained leaders and transformed people in East Africa since 1999. He has helped countless people grow into excellent leaders by teaching practical principles founded on the Word of God. Through Bible schools, seminars, character development, and coaching, Vidar’s teaching is helping people come out of poverty, grow churches, build businesses, fight corruption, and mature leaders who reach thousands of people every day. Vidar and his wife, Cathrine, founded Safari Mission, a nonprofit mission organization based in Tulsa, OK.









Vidar Ligard

WEBSITE: www.safarimission.org

BOOK: https://a.co/d/9ATkNoa









For the 20 Principles, text MISSION to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: e98f27f410f54c7d







