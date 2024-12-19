Video links that may assist in discerning some things

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here are some video links that can assist in better grasping how things are manipulated and how to spot it. Simply sharing info that may assist in times such as this. (I have no affiliation with the people in these 2 videos nor do I endorse other content the channels post.)
Video 1:
Yuri Bezmenov speaks on Psychological Warfare Subversion & Control of Western Society:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5gnpCqsXE8g
Video 2:
Chase Hughes/ behavior expert on psychological operations in connection to a recent topic:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nTpQq1a9zhI