BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unlawful Behavior by Police and Government Exposed (show me your papers)
Failure Of Fear
Failure Of Fear
33 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 8 months ago

PART 1 - Grant's Showdown: Unregistered Vehicle, Private Plates & UCC Law Victory "Watch as Grant from KSGH Security stands his ground, using UCC law to outmaneuver the police after being pulled over for driving an unregistered vehicle with private plates. See how his legal knowledge leaves the officers with no choice but to let him go, despite his car not even showing up on their system!"


Asset Protection | Business Advice | UCC Law | Discretionary Trusts | eBooks www.ksghsecurity.com


Never pay their extortion racket fines. https://aussiespeedingfines.com/

Complying with tyrants has a 100% failure rate people, whatever these tyrants say DO THE OPPOSITE... All State & Federal Governments are unlawful & illegitimate. Stop doing what they say & take them out. Neither the Federal nor the State Governments are sovereign bodies: they are legislatures with limited powers, any law which they attempt to pass in excess of those power is NO LAW AT ALL it is simply a nullity entitled to NO OBEDIENCE...


Grant Hilton YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ksghsecurity


https://www.facebook.com/greataustralianparty https://


www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au Free Download of Original Constitution https://


www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resources/transcripts/cth1_doc_1900.pdf https://


www.greataustralianparty.com.au


https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html


http://www.clra.info http://


www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html


https://www.cirnow.com.au/


https://www.australianpatriotradio.com


http://www.advance-australia.com.au


https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12 https://larryhannigan.com


https://www.truth-now.net


https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.com/p/home.html


http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index2.html


this video mirrored from Liabilitymate :

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/S7Edq4L6wZHT

Keywords
police stateknow your rightslawful fraud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy