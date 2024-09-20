Silent War # 6388: Jews Trigger CellPhone Bombs @ Hundreds Civilians in Lebanon. Replacin' Haitians

On this episode of The Silent War:





16-Times Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Killing 64-Year-Old Colorado Man Faces Max ONE YEAR in Prison After Democrat DA Seeks Lenient Sentence.





Not Just Springfield, Ohio — Three Cats Found Mutilated, Cut in Half with Paws Cleanly Chopped Off, No Blood at the Scene in Houston, Texas in Less Than Two Weeks.





“Can’t Take It Anymore”: Residents Of Springfield Ohio Beg For Help After 20,000 Haitians Overwhelm City, Eat Local Wildlife.





Outrageous! District Attorney Announces Iraq War Veteran Who Shot Pro-Gazan Agitator in Self-Defense will be Charged with Two ‘Crimes’ – Faces Several Years in Prison.





JUST IN: Trump Proposes Building Ten New US 15 minute "FREEDOM CITIES."





Israel Inserted Elite Commandos Into Syria, Blew Up Secret Missile Base, Reports Say (Expect more War for the West Thanks to our "Greatest Allies".)





Putin Puts West On Notice: Long-Range Arms For Ukraine Will Mean 'NATO At War With Russia'.





Russia Ready To 'Combine Potential' With China If Faced With Western Aggression.

Trump Flops again! Now he is PRO cryptos.





US Congress to hold ‘huge’ UFO hearing Following Montana Sighting.





Watch: ‘Great Job Replacement’ – Resident Of PA Manufacturing Town Exposes Reality Of Haitian Immigrants.





Maryland Parents Beg Supreme Court To Allow Children To Opt-Out Of LGBT Storybook Transgender Porn Material.





Springfield Ohio Preacher “It’s Worse than the media says”.





"CNN Worries That Trump Assassination Attempts Are Helping Him Politically" - Most intelligent Thing CNN has ever said. - I ask you, QUI BONO?





Putin Orders Third Troop Expansion Of War, Making Army 2nd Largest After China's.





CarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15% OFF

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/NEMOS

Coupon Code: NEMOS

(Coupon code good for one time use)





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/category/news/documentaries/





https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/