Silent War # 6370: Even Tucker Gets It Now. WW3 Alert, Eclipse Shift Proves Their Inaccuracy

Russia’s Top Investigative Body Accuses U.S. Senior Officials and Hunter Biden-Linked Burisma of Terror Attacks.





Scientists Warn Eclipse Totality Path Has Shifted from What Was Previously Projected - So much for modern astronomy's accuracy, eh?





Costco Selling Up To $200 Million In Gold Bars Per Month, Wells Fargo Estimates.





Insurers Spy On Houses Via Aerial Imagery, Seeking Reasons To Cancel Coverage.





ALERT: Highly Poisonous Substance that Can Cause Coma and Blindness Discovered in Hand Sanitizer and Aloe Gel – Voluntary Recall Underway.





Kari Lake Declares Opposition to Arizona Supreme Court Upholding Abortion Ban Ruling For Some Odd Reason...





Undercover Video: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts: We “Can Put Anyone in Jail.. Set Them Up” – FBI “Did What We Wanted” with Alex Jones “Took His Money Away.”





Alex Jones To Sue CIA After Undercover Report Claims Agency "Went After Him Hardcore" (Does anyone else remember all the times he bragged about CIA connections?).





European Parliament Approves Controversial Migration Pact; Furious Nationalists Vow To Bring It Down After EU Elections.Force Adoption of Electric Vehicles.





